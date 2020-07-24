A powerful scene took place before the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees officially opened the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Prior to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s first pitch, all members of the Yankees and Nationals took a knee while holding a black ribbon. A moment of silence took place before a video narrated by Morgan Freeman played on the jumbotron. The actor addressed racial inequality and social injustice.

“Equality and unity cannot be until there is empathy,” Freeman said.

Check out the full video below.

Perfectly said.

All players then stood for the national anthem.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images