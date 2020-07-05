Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A busy weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway wraps up Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400, otherwise known as the Brickyard 400 — one of the best events on the calendar. Joey Logano will start on the pole alongside Kurt Busch with Alex Bowman, Justin Allgaier and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Racing for the Bricks. 4 PM ET | NBC pic.twitter.com/0bSVb9ya21 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 5, 2020

Will Denny Hamlin make it two wins in a row following last Sunday’s victory at Pocono Raceway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Brickyard 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, July 5, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images