It’s race day at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete Wednesday night in the 2020 All-Star Race. The event, which well see cars feature experimental paint schemes and underglow lighting, will look different from any All-Star race before it.

Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole as part of starting order that won’t be completely filled out until the completion of the All-Star Open, which starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s how and when to watch 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, July 15, at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images