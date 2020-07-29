NASCAR employees apparently will need to settle for take-out food during their stay in the Granite State.
Ahead of Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire barring everyone with NASCAR from dine-in restaurants, FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass reported Tuesday. The decision was made in attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, a state among the least impacted by the novel coronavirus currently responsible for a global pandemic.
Here’s Pockrass’s report:
NASCAR confirms this will be the policy — everyone in industry barred from any dine-in restaurants or bars in New Hampshire — for this weekend so they can race.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 28, 2020
Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.
A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the event.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images