The field is set for the Quaker State 400.
The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway was determined by via random drawing. We’ll spare you the details, but just know that Kyle Busch came out on top.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will star at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Quaker State 400.
1. Kyle Busch
2. Joey Logano
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Aric Almirola
5. Alex Bowman
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kurt Busch
8. Chase Elliott
9. Martin Truex Jr.
10. Matt DiBenedetto
11. Ryan Blaney
12. Denny Hamlin
13. Chris Buescher
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Clint Bowyer
16. Erik Jones
17. Matt Kenseth
18. Bubba Wallace
19. Austin Dillon
20. Jimmie Johnson
21. William Byron
22. John Hunter Nemechek
23. Ryan Newman
24. Tyler Reddick
25. Garrett Smithley
26. Josh Bilicki
27. Corey LaJoie
28. Quin Houff
29. Cole Custer
30. Michael McDowell
31. Brennan Poole
32. Ryan Preece
33. Ty Dillon
34. Christopher Bell
35. Joey Gase
36. JJ Yeley
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.
