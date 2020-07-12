Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Quaker State 400.

The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway was determined by via random drawing. We’ll spare you the details, but just know that Kyle Busch came out on top.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will star at the pole alongside Joey Logano with Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Quaker State 400.

1. Kyle Busch

2. Joey Logano

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Aric Almirola

5. Alex Bowman

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kurt Busch

8. Chase Elliott

9. Martin Truex Jr.

10. Matt DiBenedetto

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Denny Hamlin

13. Chris Buescher

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Clint Bowyer

16. Erik Jones

17. Matt Kenseth

18. Bubba Wallace

19. Austin Dillon

20. Jimmie Johnson

21. William Byron

22. John Hunter Nemechek

23. Ryan Newman

24. Tyler Reddick

25. Garrett Smithley

26. Josh Bilicki

27. Corey LaJoie

28. Quin Houff

29. Cole Custer

30. Michael McDowell

31. Brennan Poole

32. Ryan Preece

33. Ty Dillon

34. Christopher Bell

35. Joey Gase

36. JJ Yeley

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

The race is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images