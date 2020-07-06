Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Reddick is among NASCAR’s most vocal drivers, a trend that continued Monday morning.

United States President Donald Trump tweeted at Darrell Wallace Jr., calling for the only African American driver on the NASCAR Cup Series to apologize to the sport’s employees and fans for last month’s noose incident, which he called a “hoax.” Trump also criticized NASCAR for its recent banning of the Confederate flag while falsely claiming the aforementioned controversies have led to historically low ratings.

Here’s how Reddick reacted to Trump’s tweet in a since-deleted tweet of his own: “We don’t need an apology. We did what was right and we will do just fine without your support.”

Tyler Reddick took this tweet down and @SiriusXMNASCAR just announced his regular call-in for today has been “rescheduled” pic.twitter.com/0ONiuWyZmI — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) July 6, 2020

Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer reached out to NASCAR for a statement. We’ll keep you updated if and when NASCAR shares anything.

