If you’re a big NASCAR fan, you know Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s nickname. The story of stock car racing can’t be written without mentioning of “The Intimidator”.

But what was he called as a child?

Earnhardt’s son, soon-to-be-fellow-NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., provided the answer in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. And, well, you might be surprised by Dale Sr.’s childhood nickname.

Take a look:

Dale Earnhardt’s nickname as a child was Buster. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 15, 2020

Buster?!

As far as childhood nicknames go, “Buster” is relatively benign. We’d love to know who — if anyone — was bold enough to call him that during his adult years.

Thumbnail photo via RacingOne/Getty Images