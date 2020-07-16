If you’re a big NASCAR fan, you know Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s nickname. The story of stock car racing can’t be written without mentioning of “The Intimidator”.
But what was he called as a child?
Earnhardt’s son, soon-to-be-fellow-NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., provided the answer in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. And, well, you might be surprised by Dale Sr.’s childhood nickname.
Take a look:
Dale Earnhardt’s nickname as a child was Buster.
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 15, 2020
Buster?!
As far as childhood nicknames go, “Buster” is relatively benign. We’d love to know who — if anyone — was bold enough to call him that during his adult years.
Thumbnail photo via RacingOne/Getty Images