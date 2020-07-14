Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR apparently had little issue with Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson fighting last Friday at Kentucky Speedway.

The Xfinity Series drivers traded fists shortly after the Alsco 300, which saw Burton and Gragson finish 12th and seventh, respectively. Many assumed that, if nothing else, the drivers would receive a minor punishment for violating social distancing guidelines.

Alas, when NASCAR on Tuesday released the race penalty report, neither driver was on it.

No penalties from the Gragson-Burton fight. … NASCAR did penalize the Jeremy Clements team $10K for non-compliance with the essential personal/roster rules. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 14, 2020

NASCAR indicated after the race that it was satisfied with Burton and Gragson’s explanations, and thus the lack of penalty shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The next Xfinity Series race is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images