Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson next week reportedly will take his first steps toward a possible debut in the NTT IndyCar Series.

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion will test a Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara DW12-Honda on Tuesday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, according to RACER. The session, which will take place on the IMS road course, originally was scheduled to follow NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 on July 5, but was postponed after Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old Johnson intends to retire from full-time NASCAR racing after this season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has expressed an interest in making select IndyCar appearances next year, and potentially beyond. Although Johnson has said he primarily is interested in road races, he also has been candid about his desire to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

The testing with Chip Ganassi Racing will provide an opportunity for Johnson and the team to get a feel for each other and their respective goals.

“It’s a test to find out what he’d like to do going forward and we’re going to find out if we can fulfill his dream,” CGR managing director Mike Hull told RACER’s Robin Miller in early July.

Johnson currently is 15th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. He hasn’t won a race since 2017.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images