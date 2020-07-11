Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things got a bit heated Friday night in Sparta.

Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton exchanged punches at Kentucky Speedway following Friday’s Alsco 300.

It took place after Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet got into the rear of Burton’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota while battling for position. Both clipped the wall before Gragson finished seventh and Burton took 12th.

Check out the ensuing fight:

PUNCHES THROWN! Noah Gragson vs. Harrison Burton at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/4R8mqA3OD5 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 11, 2020

And here’s what the two drivers had to say after the race:

"That was a long time coming." Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson talk with @JamieLittleTV after the post-race fight at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/IC5TsBGRZM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 11, 2020

Austin Cindric went back-to-back at Kentucky, claiming Friday night’s Alsco 300 after Thursday’s Shady Rays 200.

The last driver to win on consecutive nights in the same series was Richard Petty in 1971, according to NASCAR.com.

Thumbnail photo via Brynn Anderson/Pool USA TODAY Network Images