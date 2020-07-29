After an impressive outing on Opening Day, Nathan Eovaldi is back on the mound Wednesday night against the New York Mets.

The Red Sox have faltered since Eovaldi’s last performance, and haven’t earned a win since. But the righty looks to right the ship for Boston as they take on Jacob deGrom and the Mets at Citi Field. Eovaldi tossed six strong innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, allowing just one run and striking out four Orioles in the process.

Prior to the Sox’s matchup, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Tim Wakefield previewed Eovaldi’s night on “Red Sox Gameday Live.” To hear what they had to say, check out the video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images