Get ready for some more NBA 2K League action.
The best players in the world are set to compete in what promises to be an exciting Week 10 slate of games. All matches will be live-streamed on the league’s Twitch and YouTube Gaming channels.
Here’s how and when to watch all Week 10 games:
When: Tuesday, July 14 through Friday, July 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET
Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch
