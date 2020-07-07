Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The best “NBA 2K20” players in the world are set for an exciting week of competitive, entertaining action.

Following an eventful Week 8, NBA 2K League teams are ready for what promises to be a fascinating Week 9 schedule. Games will be live-streamed each night from Tuesday through Friday, with Wednesday’s games airing on ESPN2.

Here are the standings entering Week 9:

Here's how things stack up heading into Week 9! #ThisIsNotAGame pic.twitter.com/zPWGq8WQnm — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) July 7, 2020

Here’s how and when to watch all Week 9 games:

When: Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 10 from 7 p.m. ET to 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 (Only on Wednesday)

Live stream: YouTube Gaming l Twitch

Thumbnail photo via 2K