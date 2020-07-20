Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like the NBA bubble is doing its job.

Florida has logged more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the fifth straight day as of Sunday, as the state continues to struggle containing the virus.

But none of them include NBA players or staffers who are isolated at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando to finish out the rest of the 2019-20 season, the NBA and NBPA confirmed.

“Of the 346 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on July 13, zero have returned confirmed positive tests,” the statement read.

NBA and NBPA Announce COVID-19 Test Results pic.twitter.com/C20gQN3ljq — NBPA (@TheNBPA) July 20, 2020

This news comes as major validation that the safety measures and protocols put in place to protect players and staff on the Disney campus are working effectively.

That’s a great sign for the NBA’s scheduled return set for July 30. But of course, it doesn’t mean the virus won’t infiltrate the bubble in the future.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images