Just before the NBA suspended its season due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the Boston Celtics weren’t exactly favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Sure, they could beat any team in the league, but the C’s were plagued by injuries and a lack of depth that likely wouldn’t fare well in a seven-game postseason series.

But five months later, with the NBA preparing for its July 30 return, the Celtics’ trajectory looks much better. No, they still aren’t favorites. But, interestingly enough, most of the bets coming in are backing Boston.

Since the pandemic paused the league back in March, 38.5 percent of all bets for the NBA Champion is being put on the Celtics, which is more than any other team, per a release by Oddschecker.

“Given the performances of Jayson Tatum before the break – who appears to be back on the road to superstardom, it’s no surprise that plenty of bettors are seeing +2000 as a great offering for the Celtics,” Pete Watt, a spokesperson for Oddschecker, said in the release. “They may be third in the East but there is clearly optimism that the team will be quick out of the blocks and take the championship.”

The Los Angeles Lakers (+270), Milwaukee Bucks (+280) and Los Angeles Clippers (+340) are the odds comparison site’s clear favorites to win the title.

But with a big drop off in the odds after that, there’s money to be made on the Celtics if they can make a run.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images