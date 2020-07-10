Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kara Lawson’s historic tenure in Boston appears set to end in the near future.

The Boston Celtics assistant coach is expected to leave the team in order to become the head coach of the Duke University women’s basketball team, The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn reported Friday, citing an NBA source.

#Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson completed her final interviews and is expected to finalize a deal to become the next women’s head coach for the Duke, according to an NBA source. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 10, 2020

Lawson is in her first season as an assistant on Brad Stevens’ staff but she reportedly will take her teaching talents to Duke. Washburn’s source didn’t indicate when she’d take the Blue Devils’ job, and she might step down before the Celtics’ season finishes.

Lawson last summer became the first woman coach in the Celtics’ 73-year history. Stevens has praised her for being “as good (a coach) as there is.”

Perhaps it’s little surprise she’ll probably set out to run a program of her own.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images