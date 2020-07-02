Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA is set to return July 30 for 22 teams, but that’s reportedly about to change.

Sources told ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan the league is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, Adrian Wojnarowski shared Thursday on Twitter.

Those eight teams are the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

The target date reportedly is in September and the second bubble will act as “mini-training camps,” with the eight teams playing games against each other.

The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2020

This certainly will give those eight teams a chance to get back into game shape as they prepare for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images