Lou Williams may have landed himself in a bit of hot water.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard was permitted to leave the NBA’s campus at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. under and excused absence for a family emergency. But the league now is probing Williams to determine whether it should re-assess his quarantine procedure after some questionable images of him surfaced on social media while he remained outside the bubble, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne and Bobby Marks.

Rapper Jack Harlow snapped a picture of Williams at an Atlanta gentlemen’s club Thursday night and posted it to his Instagram story, but took it down a short time later. In the image, Williams appears to be wearing an NBA-provided mask while holding a drink in one hand.

Harlow took to Twitter on Friday in an attempt to clarify the incident: “That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.”

Since NBA security began questioning him about his trip outside the bubble, Williams reportedly admitted to being at Magic City gentlemen’s club in Atlanta for dinner but claimed entertainers were not present while he was there. According to the report, Williams stated he was at a viewing for Paul G. Williams, a close family friend, beforehand.

Williams was tested for COVID-19 every day while outside the bubble and will be subject to at least four days of self-quarantine, per league policy. Whether he’ll face an extended quarantine period remains to be seen.

