The NBA has a strict set of new health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including an anonymous hotline for players to report any violations they come across on campus.

And apparently, that hotline already has been put to good use.

“Multiple” tips already have been reported regarding rule violations, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday. Some players reportedly already have received warnings, too.

Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus. https://t.co/LSRX6cXWfP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

Those that violate the league’s COVID-19 protocols are subject to a range of punishments from a simple warning to more serious penalties like fines, suspensions or, in the most serious of cases, a campus ban, per Charania. Before players even traveled to Orlando, players like Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid and Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard weren’t convinced some players would adhere to all the new protocols, and rightfully so.

Players have only been in the bubble environment for a week. So, this should certainly get interesting.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images