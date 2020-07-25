Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Thibodeau appears set for the pressure-cooker that is the Big Apple.

The New York Knicks are close to hiring Thibodeau as their next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

reported Saturday, citing NBA sources. Thibodeau and the Knicks are finalizing a five-year contract, and the team is expected to announce his appointment in the near future.

The Knicks will hope Thibodeau can help reverse the franchise’s ever-flagging fortunes. The Knicks were 21-45 prior to the pause in the 2019-20 NBA season and they failed reach the postseason for the sixth consecutive season.

Thibodeau, 61, has a career 352-246 record over eight seasons as a head coach. He led the Chicago Bulls between 2011 and 2015, won the NBA Coach of the Year award in 2011 and, most recently, worked as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves, whom he led to a 97-107 record over three seasons between 2016 and 2019.

