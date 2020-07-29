Knock on wood, but the NBA’s plan to resume its season in a centralized location has gone better than expected.

Despite teams and players traveling from all over the country to Walt Disney World in Orlando. for the return, COVID-19 cases on the campus have been low despite Florida’s being incredibly high. And in the last round of testing, there were zero new cases of the coronavirus.

So with a potential second wave of the virus looming, could the NBA try this again next season?

Apparently, the NBPA thinks it’s a possibility.

“If tomorrow looks like today, I don’t know how we say we can do it differently,” NBPA president Michele Roberts on Tuesday told ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

“I’m not in the Trump camp in believing it’s all going to go away in two weeks, but I’m praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way. But because I don’t know, all I know is what I know now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the way to play, then that is likely gonna be the way we play next season, if things remains as they are.”

Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, as it’s a lot to ask of players to isolate together again, but this time for an entire season. Especially if their families can’t join them.

Not to mention, basketball just isn’t the same without the energy from a packed arena.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images