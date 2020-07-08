As professional sports attempt their comeback, the NCAA will have close eye on how things go to determine if it’s safe enough for college sports to return this upcoming semester.
The Ivy League, however, reportedly isn’t waiting to find out.
As first reported Wednesday by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, Ivy League athletic programs “have been informed” that the 2020 fall sports season is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st,” Rothstein added, also noting that winter sports will hear by mid-July when they can begin practicing.
Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled.
The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st.
Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020
Dana O’Neil of the Athletic on Wednesday also reported that the conference is hopeful to have fall sports in the spring, but it’s being tabled. Unless other NCAA schools opted to do that as well, these athletes can’t expect to actually see competition this year.
To clarify: Ivy League source says no sports until January 1. Hopeful to move fall sports to spring, but that's TBD.
— Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) July 8, 2020
Of course, just because the Ivy leagues have gone this route, it doesn’t mean that’s the fate for the rest of college athletics.
Fingers crossed that a majority of schools and conferences determine returns safe enough.
Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup Golf Tournaments Postponed Due To Pandemic
Thumbnail photo via Catalina Fragoso/USA TODAY Sports Images