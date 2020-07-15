Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN ANNOUNCES 2020 BOSTON RED SOX

REGULAR SEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE

“Red Sox Back to Work,” Daily Live 30-minute Show, Debuted Monday

NESN to Televise 55 Regular Season Games with Majority of Games featuring Iconic Three-Man Booth

NESN to Broadcast Two Exhibition Games July 21 and July 22

NESN on Monday announced their coverage plans to telecast 55 Red Sox Regular Season games this year. In addition, NESN has introdced a live 30-minute show, “Red Sox Back to Work,” to provide regular updates in the days leading into Opening Day.

Tom Caron will host “Red Sox Back to Work” until the Regular Season game schedule commences. Back to Work debuted at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13, and will air at that time between July 13 and July 17, as well as July 20 and July 23. The show features daily footage from Fenway Park workouts, highlights from intrasquad matchups and exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

NESN also will telecast two home exhibition games at 7:30 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with complete pre- and post-game coverage.

The Red Sox will kick off their 60-game 2020 regular season schedule July 24 with a home opener — the first of a three-game series — against the Baltimore Orioles. The shortened 2020 season includes 30 home games and 30 road games against American League East and National League East opponents only. NESN will telecast all home games and 25 road games. Start times for day games at Fenway Park will be 1:35 p.m. and night games will begin at 7:30 p.m. The full schedule is listed below.

Dave O’Brien, will handle play-by-play, with Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley providing color, bringing together NESN’s iconic three-man booth for the majority of the 55 telecasts on NESN — all from the NESN studios in Watertown. Guerin Austin will be the remote sideline reporter for all games. Tom Caron will host the pre- and post-game shows alongside analysts Tim Wakefield, Steve Lyons and Jim Rice.

NESN’s “Friday Night Fenway” coverage will continue throughout the 2020 season every Friday starting July 24 and will begin 90 minutes prior to game time. NESN will also air the “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” hosted by Tom Caron, every Sunday. Full information on daily listings are available at NESN.com/tv-schedule or follow @NESN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for regular programming updates.

NESN’s 2020 Boston Red Sox Regular Season Game Coverage:

July 24

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

July 25

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 1:35 p.m. on NESN

July 26

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 1:35 p.m. on NESN

July 27

Red Sox vs. New York Mets at 7:35 p.m. on NESN

July 28

Red Sox vs. Mets at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

July 29

Red Sox at Mets at 7:10 p.m. on NESN

July 30

Red Sox at Mets at 7:07 p.m. on FOX

July 31

Red Sox at New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 1

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on FOX

Aug. 2

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 4

Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 5

Red Sox at Rays at 6:40 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 7

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 8

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 9

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 10

Red Sox vs Rays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 11

Red Sox vs Rays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 12

Red Sox vs Rays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 13

Red Sox vs Rays at 4:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 14

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 15

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on FOX

Aug. 16

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:08 p.m. on ESPN

Aug. 17

Red Sox at Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 18

Red Sox vs. Philadelphia Phillies at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 19

Red Sox vs. Phillies at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 20

Red Sox at Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 21

Red Sox at Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 22

Red Sox at Orioles at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 23

Red Sox at Orioles at 1:05 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 25

Red Sox at Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 26

Red Sox at Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 27

Red Sox at Blue Jays at 6:37 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 28

Red Sox vs. Washington Nationals at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 29

Red Sox vs. Nationals at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 30

Red Sox vs. Nationals at 1:35 p.m. on NESN

Aug. 31

Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 1

Red Sox vs. Braves at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 2

Red Sox vs. Braves at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 3

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 4

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 5

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 6

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 8

Red Sox at Phillies at 7:05 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 9

Red Sox at Phillies at 4:05 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 10

Red Sox at Rays at 6:40 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 11

Red Sox at Rays at 6:40 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 12

Red Sox at Rays at 6:40 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 13

Red Sox at Rays at 1:10 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 14

Red Sox at Miami Marlins at 6:40 on NESN

Sept. 15

Red Sox at Marlins at 6:40 on NESN

Sept. 16

Red Sox at Marlins at 6:40 on NESN

Sept. 18

Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 19

Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 20

Red Sox vs. Yankees at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 22

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 23

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 24

Red Sox vs. Orioles at 7:30 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 25

Red Sox at Braves at 7:10 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 26

Red Sox at Braves at 7:10 p.m. on NESN

Sept. 27

Red Sox at Braves at 3:10 p.m. on NESN

Downloadable Red Sox Schedule: Import a free Red Sox regular season schedule into your favorite desktop, web, or mobile calendar by visiting NESN.com/schedule. Get automatic updates, game reminders and game previews for every game.

Coming out of the 2019 season, NESN garnered a Red Sox household rating of 5.25 in the Boston DMA, the fifth-highest local rating in MLB. For news and live updates of every Red Sox game on NESN, follow @NESN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images