NESN ANNOUNCES NEW SLATE OF RED SOX MY STORY EPISODES

PRESENTED BY BUYATOYOTA.COM

New England Sports Network (NESN) on Friday announced the details of the new “Red Sox My Story” episodes presented by buyatoyota.com for the 2020 Red Sox season.

NESN’s “My Story” series was established in 2019 to feature in-depth player stories both on and off the field. Since the initial “Red Sox My Story” series that debuted last year, NESN has produced a total of 26 “My Story episodes” featuring former and current Red Sox and Bruins players.

This year, NESN will feature a total of seven former and current Red Sox players. The air dates and times for the first three episodes are as follows:

Sat., July 25

5:30 p.m. — My Story: Mitch Moreland

Sat., August 8

6 p.m. — My Story: Christian Vazquez

Sat., August 22

6 p.m. — My Story: Martin Perez

Additional players that will be featured on upcoming episodes of “My Story” this season include: Alex Verdugo, Ron Roenicke, Jason Varitek, and Heath Hembree. More information on the premiere date and time for these episodes will be announced at a later date.

Interviews in the “My Story” series will be conducted by longtime NESN host and reporter Tom Caron.

Visit NESN.com/MyStory for information on new player episodes and their corresponding premiere dates, and to listen to the previous 15 “Red Sox My Story” episodes in podcast form.