NBA players have spent the last few days sharing photos and videos of their meals or hotel rooms since arriving to Orlando, Fla.

Boston center Enes Kanter was among them, as was ex-Celtic guard Rajon Rondo and even recently-signed Los Angeles Lakers guard J.R. Smith. They complained about the amenities, and while we all have our own opinions on how that makes players look, we’re going to look past that.

Instead, let’s look to Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who won’t be among those complaining as he’s making the most of the unprecedented experience.

Brown explained that himself Friday, while speaking to reporters after the Celtics concluded their first practice on the Walt Disney World campus.

“It was an interesting experience (entering the bubble),” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston. “I’m not going to do too much complaining, or do any complaining at all, to be honest. I come from humble beginnings just like everybody else. It’s not exactly what we’re accustomed to, but it’s fine.

“For me, I’m just trying to find a routine to just pass the time. I’m not trying to be on social media. I deactivated my Instagram account, not because I feel like it is a distraction. But until I get a routine, I want to not pick up bad habits and things like that.”

I mean deactivating an Instagram to prohibit “bad habits” should alone garner some praise, and maybe it does from the younger generation. But more than anything, can you think of a player that sees the full picture more than Brown does int his regard?

He’s taking steps to create a more positive experience, whether it be for his on-court benefit, or the off-court mindset which has players focusing more on conversations about systemic racism and social justice.

“I feel like we’re down here with a purpose,” Brown said, per NBC Sports Boston. “I want to educate myself. Spend time doing research, spend time talking to my teammates or other people in the NBA trying to figure out how we can all come together and use our time to divert our attention to things outside of basketball. While we’re down here, we got nothing but time. So I’m trying to make myself available to any players that are around and might have questions or anything they want to build off of, and also my teammates as well. So we can figure out ways to put our heads together and be a part of change.”

Kudos, Jaylen.

Here are some other random things from the day in sports Friday:

— Hockey is coming back.

The NHL Players’ Association on Friday signed off on the return-to-play agreement, and also an extension of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The two hub cities will be, as long rumored, Toronto and Edmonton. Key dates, however, have not been released.

The Boston Bruins, specifically, seem like they’re ready to go as the organization had a number of players return to the ice Friday. You can watch highlights from the workout here.

— Newly-signed New England quarterback Cam Newton has added to the list of Patriots pass catchers that he’s already met with.

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi, a third-round pick in 2020, was among those to work out with Newton, doing so on the West Coast along with N’Keal Harry.

With Newton getting increasingly comfortable with his receivers, one Patriots insider believes it will be “his job to lose.”

— Are the Boston Red Sox underdogs for the 2020 season? Xander Bogaerts certainly doesn’t believe so.

The Red Sox shortstop told WEEI on Friday that with the roster Boston has, they’re not a team “destined to be last place.” Bogaerts went on to express his optimism in the Red Sox “talented” roster.

And that’s not taking into account the prospects that could debut with Boston this season.

Tweet of the Day

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski found himself in hot water with The Worldwide Leader on Friday after sending an expletive-filled response to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) after Hawley had criticized the NBA.

And while both Wojnarowski and ESPN released statements apologizing, many of the reporter’s fans tweeted their support of the NBA insider.

NBA Twitter defending Woj today and making #wojbomb trend pic.twitter.com/mGpbPtrY5H — Freddy Paulenich (@fpaulenich15) July 10, 2020

Video of the Day

J.D. Martinez got back to doing what he does best Friday — launching balls over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Stat of the Day

Not a bad way to go out, Cal.

On this date in 2001, in his final MLB All-Star Game appearance, Cal Ripken Jr. homers & is named the game's MVP as the American League defeated the National League, 4-1, in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/589ehDD8DW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 10, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images