NESN today announced an entire week of Red Sox programming leading into Opening Day. NESN will televise the next five consecutive home broadcasts with Jerry Remy, Dave O’Brien and Dennis Eckersley in the remote broadcast booth at NESN’s Watertown studio, Guerin Austin as sideline reporter from Fenway Park, and Tom Caron hosting all pre- and post-game coverage.

Tuesday, July 21

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Pre-Game Coverage

7:30 p.m. — Summer Camp Exhibition Game: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

10:30 p.m. — Red Sox Post-Game Coverage

Wednesday, July 22

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox Pre-Game Coverage

7:30 p.m. — Summer Camp Exhibition Game: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

10:30 p.m. — Red Sox Post-Game Coverage

Thursday, July 23

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox: Back to Work

7 p.m. — Wally’s Opening Day

Friday, July 24

5 p.m. — Wally’s Opening Day

5:30 p.m. — Red Sox Opening Day Memories

6 p.m. — Red Sox Pre-Game Coverage

7:30 p.m. — Opening Day: Red Sox vs. Orioles

10:30 p.m. — Red Sox Post-Game Coverage

Saturday, July 25

12:30 p.m. — Red Sox Pre-Game Coverage

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

4:30 p.m. — Red Sox Post-Game Coverage

5:30 p.m. — My Story: Mitch Moreland Debut

Sunday, July 26

12:30 p.m. — Red Sox Pre-Game Coverage

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

4:30 p.m. — Red Sox Postgame Coverage

Red Sox Back to Work is a 30-minute Red Sox focused show hosted by Tom Caron featuring exclusive interviews with players and coaches, and a recap of the day at Fenway Park.

Opening Day Memories is an all-new compilation of the best moments from Opening Days in the history of the Red Sox.

Wally’s Opening Day is an animated show about beloved Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster, voiced by Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants). The 30-minute adventure follows Wally as he attempts to get back home and get Fenway Park ready for Opening Day. The show features a number of familiar voices with ties to the Boston area such as Uzo Aduba, H. Jon Benjamin, Lenny Clarke, Jennifer Coolidge, John Michael Higgins, Arif Kinchen, Kate Micucci, Shelby Rabara and Sedale Threatt Jr.

Red Sox My Story is a NESN original series featuring in-depth player stories both on and off the field. Mitch Moreland debuts first this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Next up: Christian Vazquez (Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.) and Martin Perez (Aug. 22 at 6 p.m.).

