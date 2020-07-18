Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

July 17 – July 26

NESN’s upcoming week will include two live Boston Red Sox exhibition matchups, Red Sox Opening Day weekend, daily classic Bruins games and the Bruins Back to Work show.

Red Sox:

Red Sox Back to Work: Red Sox Back to Work will air at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday and Thursday.

Opening Day Memories: NESN will debut a look back at the best moments from Opening Days in the history of the Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Red Sox Exhibition Matchups: At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday NESN will air two home Summer Camp exhibition matchups against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pre-game coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. with “Red Sox First Pitch.”

Opening Day Weekend: NESN’s coverage of Opening Day will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 24, with “Friday Night Fenway.” The full slate of games for Opening Day weekend at Fenway Park on NESN is as follows:

Fri., July 24

6 p.m. — Pre-Game Coverage

7:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles

10:30 p.m. — Post-Game Coverage

Sat., July 25

12:30 p.m. — Pre-Game Coverage

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

4:30 p.m. — Post-Game Coverage

Sun., July 26

12:30 p.m. — Pre-Game Coverage

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Orioles

4:30 p.m. — Post-Game Coverage

Bruins :

Bruins Classics — Best of David Krejci: Catch a full week of the Best of David Krejci at 4 p.m. next week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., July 20

Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Dec. 18, 2008)

Tues., July 21

Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres (from April 26, 2010)

Wed., July 22

Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils (from March 1, 2012)

Thurs., July 23

Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks (from Oct. 24, 2013)

Bruins Back to Work: the Bruins-centric show, hosted by Sophia Jurkstowicz with regular appearances from the entire NESN Bruins broadcast team, will air at 6 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and at 3 p.m. on Friday with exclusive interviews from players and content from the Bruins’ daily practices.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. for one on Monday and Thursday and at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

“Dining Playbook” will debut an all-new episode at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

At 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, an all-new episode featuring Orlando fishing legend Jerrod Brown will air. At 5:30 p.m. next Sunday, July 26, another all-new episode will air at 5:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images