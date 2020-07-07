Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

July 6 – July 12

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

Red Sox:

Red Sox Classics — Best Offensive Outbursts : At 6 p.m. ET nightly this week Red Sox programming will feature the best offensive games of the last 20 years. Best Offensive Outbursts programming is as follows:

Mon., July 6

Red Sox at Texas Rangers (from July 29, 2003)

Tues., July 7

Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers (from Aug. 12, 2008)

Wed., July 8

Red Sox vs. Seattle Mariners (from Aug, 15, 2015)

Thurs., July 9

Red Sox vs. Cleveland Indians (from Aug. 1, 2017)

Fri., July 10

Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (from July 25, 2019)

Sat., July 11

Red Sox vs. Florida Marlins (from June 27, 2003)

1999 MLB All-Star Game: At 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, NESN will air the 1999 MLB All-Star Game in a three-hour broadcast. The game featured Red Sox legend Ted Williams throwing out the first pitch and Red Sox ace Pedro Martinez striking out 5 of the 6 batters he faced, winning All-Star MVP in the first All-Star game at Fenway Park since 1961.

Red Sox My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — Best Offensive Outbursts: Catch a full week of the Best Offensive Outbursts at 8 p.m. nightly this week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., July 6

Bruins at Hartford Whalers (from April 11, 1990)

Tues., July 7

Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Oct. 28, 1999)

Wed., July 8

Bruins at Florida Panthers (from Dec. 28, 2001)

Thurs., July 9

Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (from Oct. 8, 2005)

Fri., July 10

Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers (from Jan. 13, 2011)

Sat., July 11

Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (from March 1, 2018)

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. nightly for one hour between Monday and Friday.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

“Dining Playbook” airs between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily from Monday through Thursday, with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” this weekend with a matchup featuring the 2019 WNBA Semifinal Game 2 between the Sun and Los Angeles Sparks (from Sept. 19, 2019).

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run at 11 and 11:30 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday. There also will be a “Christmas in July” marathon between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, with all-new episodes debuting at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images