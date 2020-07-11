Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

July 10 – July 19

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and daily programming of “NESN After Hours,” “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

With the NHL and MLB resuming their respective seasons in the coming weeks, NESN will introduce an all-new show, “Back to Work,” starting Monday, July 13, featuring daily workout content and exclusive interviews to provide fans with all of the latest news in advance of the Red Sox’s and Bruins’s return to play.

Back to Work:

NESN will air two all-new “Back to Work” shows, featuring the Bruins and Red Sox, at 6 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m., respectively, next week.

“Bruins Back to Work” — The Bruins-centric show will air at 6 p.m. ET each weeknight and will re-air at 9 p.m. The 30-minute show will feature daily workout footage from Warrior Ice Arena, plus exclusive interviews with players and coaches. NESN Bruins Rinkside Reporter Sophia Jurksztowicz will host the show and will be joined by NESN Bruins analysts Billy Jaffe and Andy Brickley throughout the week.

“Red Sox Back to Work — The Red Sox-centric show will run at 6:30 p.m. each weeknight and will re-air at 9:30 p.m. The 30-minute show will highlight daily content shot from Fenway Park, highlights from intrasquad games, and exclusive interviews with players and coaches. Tom Caron will serve as host for the daily show with Jerry Remy, Dave O’Brien, and other NESN Red Sox analysts joining during the week for analysis and commentary.

Red Sox:

Red Sox Classics — “Best of Xander Bogaerts:” At 7 p.m. nightly next week, Red Sox programming will feature the best of #2. Best of Xander Bogaerts programming is as follows:

Mon., July 13

Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers (from July 24, 2015)

Tues., July 14

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays (from Sept. 21, 2015)

Wed., July 15

Red Sox at San Francisco Giants (from June 7, 2016)

Thurs., July 16

Red Sox at Seattle Mariners (from June 14, 2018)

Fri., July 17

Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays (from July 14, 2018)

Sat., July 18

Red Sox at Cleveland Indians (from Aug. 14, 2019)

1999 All-Star Game: NESN will air the 1999 All-Star Game at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Red Sox My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — “Best of David Pastrnak:” Catch a full week of the Best of David Pastrnak at 4 p.m. daily next week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., July 13

Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (from Jan. 10, 2015)

Tues., July 14

Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes (from March 29, 2015)

Wed., July 15

Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 2 (from April 14, 2018)

Thurs., July 16

Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Nov. 10, 2018)

Fri., July 17

Bruins vs. New York Rangers (from March 27, 2019)

Sat., July 18

Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks (from Oct. 14, 2019)

2019 NHL Winter Classic: NESN will air the “Road to the 2019 Winter Classic” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, to bring fans behind-the-scenes on the special New Year’s Day event prior to airing the 2019 NHL Winter Classic game featuring the Bruins at the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium at 7 p.m.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. ET nightly for one hour between Monday and Friday.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

“Dining Playbook” airs between 1 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET daily from Monday through Thursday, with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run at 11 ET and 11:30 p.m. ET nightly between Monday and Friday. Charlie’s “Christmas in July” marathon will air between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, new episodes debuting at 12 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Also, an all-new episode featuring Orlando fishing legend Jerrod Brown will air at 6:30 p.m. next Sunday, July 19.

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images