With the NBA set to resume its 2019-20 season Thursday, teams over the next two days will be getting in their final tune-up before the real games begin.

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets will meet Monday night for both team’s third and final scrimmage inside the Orlando bubble. Both the Jazz and Nets split their first two exhibition games. Utah fell to the Phoenix Suns before beating the Miami Heat, while Brooklyn was pummeled by the New Orleans Pelicans before edging out the San Antonio Spurs.

Here’s how to watch Nets vs. Jazz online:

When: Monday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images