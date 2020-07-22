Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is off to a roaring start.

Scrimmages inside the Walt Disney World bubble kicked off Wednesday with a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic, and that’s going to be followed up with the Brooklyn Nets facing the New Orleans Pelicans.

The game is one of the 16 over the coming few days that will be available on NBA TV, though all 33 scrimmages will be available on NBA League Pass with a subscription.

Today's Scrimmage Schedule! Watch LIVE with NBA League Pass ➡️ https://t.co/mZ74IaHbgF pic.twitter.com/93ZVkyuoEK — NBA (@NBA) July 22, 2020

Will Pelicans’ Zion Williamson show any rust? Or with the new-look Nets put together chemistry in a hurry? We’ll find out soon.

Here’s how and when to watch Nets vs. Pelicans online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

