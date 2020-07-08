Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Projections for the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been fairly varied this offseason.

Given the Bucs’ loaded offense, led by new starting quarterback Tom Brady, some have already pegged Bruce Arians’ team as one of the best in the NFC. Others, meanwhile, believe there are too many factors — including the highly competitive NFC South and altered preseason — at play that will result in Tampa Bay falling short of big expectations.

One NFL coordinator is very high on the new-look Bucs, however. The coordinator expressed as much in a recent column for ESPN in which a group of anonymous coaches, players, scouts and executives were asked to rank the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2020 season, which listed Brady at No. 7.

“Tampa is gonna be really (expletive) good,” the coordinator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Good defense, more weapons than Brady’s ever had — very similar to when Peyton (Manning) went to Denver.”

Well, that’s about as straightforward as it gets.

Brady and the Bucs will be put to the test right out of the gate, as they’ll be in New Orleans on Sept. 13 for a season-opening clash with the division rival Saints.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images