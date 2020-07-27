Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is creating a special injury list for players that contract COVID-19.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, the league and the NFL Players’ Association have agreed to a deal that allows the league to create a temporary injured reserve for players that test positive for the novel coronavius.

Placement is “immediate,” per Rapaport, and a player’s return is subject to medical clearance. The list reportedly is unlimited, and teams will be allowed to move up a practice-squad player to replace him and return him to the squad without waivers.

This Injured Reserve is unlimited and allows the desired and necessary roster flexibility. https://t.co/CThiqlMdBF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2020

Six players already have been added to the COVID-19 list, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero: Tennessee Titans defensive back Nigel Warrior, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Kendall Futrell, Cleveland Browns running back Dontrell Hilliard and defensive back Jovante Moffatt, Dallas Cowboys receiver Jon’Vea Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs receiver Aleva Hifo.

These are the first six players to land on the new reserve/COVID-19 list, either after testing positive or being quarantined close contact with an infected person. With most veterans reporting Tuesday, there figure to be many more. Another part of the NFL’s new reality for 2020. https://t.co/aLAaUkSRib — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2020

All players are expected to report to training camp Tuesday.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10 with a primetime matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images