It seems one team in the AFC East could be in some coronavirus-related trouble.

The Buffalo Bills sent their rookies home from the team’s facility Thursday after having five positive COVID-19 tests this week, the organization told ESPN.

ESPN reported two players, including one rookie, tested positive Thursday, prompting the Bills to conduct the day’s meetings virtually.

“As we were informed by medical experts as training camp opened, we expected to have positive tests for COVID,” the Bills said in a statement to ESPN. “With 5 since the beginning of the testing period last Tuesday, we decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team.”

Buffalo rookies reported July 21 and the player who tested positive Thursday had tested negative three times prior, per ESPN. Under the NFL’s training camp mandate, players must record three negative tests in a five-day span to enter (or re-enter) the team’s facility.

One AFC East rival — the New England Patriots — have not had any player test positive as of Thursday, but have had six players opt out of the 2020 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images