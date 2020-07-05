Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Obviously, Cam Newton wants to win the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback job and eventually lead the team to a Super Bowl Championship. Nobody should doubt that those are his top priorities after reportedly signing a one-year deal.

However, there is even more at stake for the 31-year-old.

Following an inconsistent and injury-plagued final two seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Newton is at a career crossroads. There virtually was no market for the 2015 MVP in free agency, meaning he now must prove he still is capable of being a franchise quarterback worthy of a long-term contract.

And, according to Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard, that’s exactly what Newton plans on doing.

From Bedard’s column published Saturday: “As one Patriots source told me recently, ‘This deal isn’t about this season for Cam, it’s about the next four or five.'”

It remains to be seen whether the Patriots are the perfect place for Newton to revive his career. At the end of the day, it’s up to Newton to show he still has plenty left in the tank.

All that said, the Patriots reportedly will have the right to franchise Newton after the 2020 season, if they want to. So, while Newton wants long-term security, he has put himself in a position to be evaluated on a year-by-year basis.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images