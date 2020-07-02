Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no telling how the country will look come September when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the NFL is beginning to take extra precautions.

The preseason reportedly will be shortened from four games to two, and now ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that training camps will feature fewer than 90 players “in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.”

A source told Schefter teams “likely” will go into camps with an 80-man roster, while another said he “heard lots of discussions” about a 75-man roster.

With a shortened preseason, there isn’t as much a need for 90 players.

The NFL reportedly is considering a change to practice squads, as well, “expanding … to 16-20 players in the event of a coronavirus outbreak; if there were one, teams would have a deeper stash of players to activate to play games,” Schefter wrote.

Things likely will look different across sports as coronavirus cases continue to climb in parts of the United States. And without a vaccine yet, it’s unclear just how much more the NFL and other sports leagues will further be impacted.

