It doesn’t appear as though a homecoming is in the cards for Jamal Adams.

Adams has been unhappy with his situation in New York for some time now. The star safety reportedly requested to be traded by the Jets, and even compiled a list of his desired landing spots. It’s unknown which team on the list Adams most prefers, but the Texas native did admit he was “trying” to be moved to Dallas.

Well, the feeling reportedly isn’t mutual, as Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. explained in a column published to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday.

“As of now, a source said there has been no talk and no interest in making a move for New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, who has requested a trade and has publicly identified the Cowboys as a preferred destination,” Hill wrote.

“The Cowboys tried to acquire Adams at the trade deadline last season but the asking price was too high. That remains the case, and the prospect of having to give Adams a new contract making him the highest-paid safety in the game is a nonstarter with the Prescott situation still unsettled.”

It’s long been reported the Jets would want more than just a first-round pick in a trade for Adams. Specifically for the Cowboys, New York reportedly would command offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s on a team-friendly contract that runs through the 2024 season. Adams might be the best safety in the game, but it’s easy to understand why Dallas isn’t champing at the bit to land him, especially considering the amount of money the franchise has tied up to its top players.

So for now, it sure sounds like Adams is going to have to tough it out in the Meadowlands.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images