The Washington NFL team name soon will be a moniker other than the “Redskins.”

Team owner Dan Snyder announced earlier this month that he would go through a review to see if the team name should be changed. That came as FedEx threatened to remove signage from the stadium that bears its company name.

But it appears Snyder’s review might be nearing an end and a change could be on the way, according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“Eight days after Washington announced that a ‘thorough review’ of the team’s name would occur, PFT has confirmed that a name change for the franchise is ‘imminent,'” Florio wrote Saturday afternoon.

From the moment Snyder launched the review, it reportedly was considered “likely” the name would be changed. And according to Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robertson, a new name could be coming as soon as the next few days.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images