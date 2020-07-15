Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the hands of Derrick Henry’s season-high 34 carries, the New England Patriots suffered a shocking early exit in the NFL playoffs last year.

And it looks like the running back will be a factor in the AFC for at least a few more years.

The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday reportedly came to terms with the 26-year-old on an extension, just before the 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline.

The four-year deal is worth $50 million, including $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Titans and RB Derrick Henry is signing a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN. In one off-season, the Titans keep both Henry and Ryan Tannehill on long-term deals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020

Meanwhile, as the deadline passes, notable players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green will play on a franchise tag if there is an NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images