At the hands of Derrick Henry’s season-high 34 carries, the New England Patriots suffered a shocking early exit in the NFL playoffs last year.
And it looks like the running back will be a factor in the AFC for at least a few more years.
The Tennessee Titans on Wednesday reportedly came to terms with the 26-year-old on an extension, just before the 4 p.m. ET franchise tag deadline.
The four-year deal is worth $50 million, including $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Titans and RB Derrick Henry is signing a four-year, $50 million contract that includes $25.5 million guaranteed, source tells ESPN.
In one off-season, the Titans keep both Henry and Ryan Tannehill on long-term deals.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2020
Meanwhile, as the deadline passes, notable players like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green will play on a franchise tag if there is an NFL season.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images