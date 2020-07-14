Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, the 2021 running back class of free agents is going to be absolutely loaded.

Derrick Henry now is expected to hit the market next spring, as he and the Tennessee Titans are not expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As such, Henry will play under the franchise tag for the 2020 NFL season.

Titans and Derrick Henry are not expected to reach a long-term deal by Wednesday deadline for franchise players, per source. Henry is scheduled to make $10.27M this season and become a free agent in off-season. Any franchise deals by Wednesday will be an exception, not the rule. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2020

Henry has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each of the last two seasons, posting a league-leading 1,540 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns in 2019. He was equally a handful in the playoffs as the Titans beat the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

As for next spring’s running back free agent group:

The free agent RB class of 2021 is currently loaded: Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, Joe Mixon, Kenyan Drake, Todd Gurley, Leonard Fournette, James Conner, Matt Breida, Philip Lindsay, Kareem Hunt, James White, Tarik Cohen, Marlon Mack and more. https://t.co/dmH8GPnv1F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 14, 2020

Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images