So, the 2021 running back class of free agents is going to be absolutely loaded.

Derrick Henry now is expected to hit the market next spring, as he and the Tennessee Titans are not expected to reach an agreement on a contract extension ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. As such, Henry will play under the franchise tag for the 2020 NFL season.

Henry has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark each of the last two seasons, posting a league-leading 1,540 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns in 2019. He was equally a handful in the playoffs as the Titans beat the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

As for next spring’s running back free agent group:

Sheesh.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images