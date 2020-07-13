Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Greg Olsen’s NFL career might come to a close soon, but he apparently has another job lined up afterward.

The All-Pro tight end is expected to become FOX Sports’ No. 2 NFL game analyst following his retirement from the league, according to The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. In fact, FOX reportedly would wait for him should he wish to continue playing beyond the 2020 season.

Olsen originally planned on leaving football and joining FOX after the 2019 season. But a sweet deal from the Seattle Seahawks (and a chance to play with Russell Wilson) convinced the 35-year-old to stay in the league just a little while longer.

Olsen likely isn’t the only NFL veteran preparing for a broadcasting career post-retirement. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly is being groomed for Chris Collinsworth’s job on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” though he’s expected to begin as a game analyst for “Football Night in America.”

Your turn, ESPN.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images