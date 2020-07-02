Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have had to do some salary cap gymnastics, but it looks like they were able to tuck Cam Newton under the cap without making other moves.

At least for now.

New England on Sunday reportedly signed the free-agent signal-caller to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. He’ll play on the veteran minimum base salary, which was the reason the Pats, who were tight up against the cap, were able to sign him.

And on Thursday morning, salary cap expert Miguel Benzan of Boston Sports Journal reported the Patriots’ situation following the Newton signing.

My new Patriots salary cap space number after accounting for Cam Newton’s signing is $263,489. — Cap Space=$263,489 (@patscap) July 2, 2020

There’s a chance the Patriots still could make moves to free up more cap space. But still, getting Newton in without having to make another transaction would be impressive.

