Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Get ready, Patriots fans. You’ll soon be able to see New England’s quarterbacks on the field.

The Patriots officially open training camp July 28. But according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham will arrive in Foxboro, Mass. a day earlier.

Unless something unforeseen happens, the #Patriots QBs won't officially check in to Foxboro until Monday. @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 22, 2020

Newton arrived at Logan Airport in Boston on Wednesday, and has been seen working out with a slew of New England players since signing with the team in June.

This will be the first time in 20 years that fans don’t know who the starting quarterback will be in Week 1, though the Patriots’ depth chart has Newton at No. 1.

Regardless, fans certainly will be excited to see the duo on the field and compete for the role of starter.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images