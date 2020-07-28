The Patriots have some roster holes to fill during training camp.

As of Tuesday morning, five players, including some notable ones, had opted out of the 2020 season: Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, right tackle Marcus Cannon, fullback Danny Vitale, running back Brandon Bolden and offensive guard Najee Toran.

Given we’re in the middle of a global pandemic, guys shouldn’t be criticized for opting not to play. Nevertheless, it leaves the Patriots in a challenging spot, but one that players understand.

Here’s what two Patriots told NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.

Spoke to one prominent #Patriots players about the opt outs and he said simply, "it comes down to what's best for you and your family." Another added "of course, we'd love to have these guys out there but there is no ill will. They're doing what's right for them." https://t.co/S3W1CwjrEE — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 28, 2020

It’s unclear how the Patriots plan to fill each specific void, but easily the biggest is that of Hightower, as the Patriots now are without their entire starting linebacking corps from last season. That said, New England does now have quite a bit of cap space to work with.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images