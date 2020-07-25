Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets’ star defensive back no longer is their star defensive back.

The Jets reportedly have traded Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

Here are the details, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade:

Jets deal Jamal Adams and 4th-round pick in 2022 To Seattle, in exchange for Bradley McDougald (safety), 1st-round pick in 2021, 3rd-round pick in 2021, and 1st-round pick in 2022, source tells ESPN. Deal is pending physicals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2020

Adams had wanted out of New York for months, and seemingly had done pretty much everything he could to make sure he got out. Just days ago he publicly shredded Jets head coach Adam Gase, and that appears to have been the last straw.

As for the Seahawks, a team very much in won-now mode, they bolster their secondary with an All-Pro talent who clearly was itching for a fresh start.

