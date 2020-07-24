Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NFL training camp is going to start on time.

Despite having months to get a plan in place to get camp going, the NFL and NFLPA put everything off pretty much until this week, prompting outside fear that it would result in a delay. But a crisis has been averted, as the two sides agreed to a deal Friday evening.

This is the statement the NFLPA released after approving by a count of 29-3.

NFLPA Board of Representatives Statement: pic.twitter.com/uLZuoausu8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2020

Here are a few things to know about the agreement.

— Teams can carry a 90-man roster in camp, but they have to get it down to 80 before Aug. 16. However, most teams aren’t allowed to have more than 80 players at the facility at one time, so if teams carry more than that they will have to split into multiple groups.

— Players will begin reporting pretty soon, it sounds like.

#Texans and #Chiefs veterans scheduled to report for COVID-19 testing Saturday, with the other 30 teams able to report as soon as Tuesday. https://t.co/jsBtFlaiSV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2020

— Under the proposal, it sounds like it will be a little bit before teams actually begin to practice.

Per sources, camp timeline in the NFL's proposal … Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 2-3: Virtual meetings.

Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings.

Days 5-6: Physicals.

Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.)

Day 16: Practice starts.

Day 21: First padded practice. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 24, 2020

— There obviously is concern the league won’t be able to finish the season. Here are the financial ramifications of that happening.

Clarity on this point on base salaries: Any amount not paid in 2020 becomes guaranteed in the future year for the player. Just won’t be paid right now. If a player is a free agent, there is a pool of money from the NFL to make up any shortfall in future contract. https://t.co/o6zqQFEdRS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images