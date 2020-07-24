NFL training camp is going to start on time.

Despite having months to get a plan in place to get camp going, the NFL and NFLPA put everything off pretty much until this week, prompting outside fear that it would result in a delay. But a crisis has been averted, as the two sides agreed to a deal Friday evening.

This is the statement the NFLPA released after approving by a count of 29-3.

Here are a few things to know about the agreement.

— Teams can carry a 90-man roster in camp, but they have to get it down to 80 before Aug. 16. However, most teams aren’t allowed to have more than 80 players at the facility at one time, so if teams carry more than that they will have to split into multiple groups.

— Players will begin reporting pretty soon, it sounds like.

— Under the proposal, it sounds like it will be a little bit before teams actually begin to practice.

— There obviously is concern the league won’t be able to finish the season. Here are the financial ramifications of that happening.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images