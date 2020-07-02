Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL is taking additional steps toward promoting racial equality.

The Undefeated’s Jason Reid reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the NFL’s discussions, that the league is planning to play “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing” — commonly known as the Black national anthem — before every Week 1 game this season.

The song, which reportedly will be performed before “The Star-Spangled Banner,” might not be the only change, either, as the NFL reportedly is considering other measures during the 2020 campaign to recognize victims of police brutality.

According to Reid, this could include listing the names of victims on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys.

These developments come less than one month after commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL was “wrong” for not listening to its players sooner regarding issues of racism and social injustice. The league in June also pledged to donate $250 million over a 10-year period to help fight systemic racism.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10, with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans in the Thursday night opener.

