If anyone on this planet has actually had a good 2020 thus far, it’s been Patrick Mahomes.

Early in the year he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. Now, less than half way through the 2020 calendar, it appears he’s getting paid like no one before him.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday reported that the 24-year-old and the Chiefs, who drafted him in 2017 NFL Draft, have reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension that would see him in Kansas through 3031.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

And while it’s hard to fathom what the world will look like in 2031, you can imagine how much money he’s going to make over a contract that long.

According to Schefter, it’s anticipated to “be the richest contract in NFL history.”

Patrick Mahomes’ 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season will be the richest contract in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

There is no indication now of what the official numbers will be, Shefter said. But the NFL insider’s sources believe’s it will be correlated to a percentage of the salary cap for each season, meaning he’ll make more money as the cap goes up over the years.

There are no official numbers on Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension just yet, but multiple sources believe it ultimately will be tied to a percentage of the salary cap for each season. The higher the cap goes, the more Mahomes will make. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

Mahomes currently is under contract through the end of 2020 with a fifth-year option in 2021. Of course, the Chiefs want to reward him for his work thus far, and it was reported to be a priority that the team lock the 2018 league MVP up long term before the start of this season.

We’ll see what the number ends up being.

