Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brian Lewerke is getting a second chance in New England.

The Patriots on Wednesday re-signed the undrafted rookie quarterback, Lewerke’s father told Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal.

The Patriots have re-added Brian Lewerke to their roster, according to Lewerke’s dad. The former MSU QB is flying back to New England tonight. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) July 30, 2020

Lewerke was one of two UDFA QBs the Patriots signed after the 2020 NFL Draft. He and fellow signal-caller J’Mar Smith were among the nine players released Sunday as New England trimmed its roster from 90 players to 80.

The Patriots’ flurry of player opt-outs earlier this week due to COVID-19 concerns created six open roster spots. They filled one Tuesday by re-signing another UDFA, receiver Will Hastings.

Lewerke completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,079 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his final season at Michigan State. He rejoins Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ quarterback room.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images