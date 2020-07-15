Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Thuney reportedly will play under the franchise tag.

The offensive guard is not expected to reach a multi-year deal with the New England Patriots before Wednesday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. If the deadline passes without a deal, Thuney will play the 2020 season under the one-year, franchise tag deal worth roughly $15 million.

Here’s Giardi’s report:

Source reports "all quiet" on the Joe Thuney front. Looking like he will play under the franchise tag this year. #Patriots @AroundTheNFL @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 15, 2020

When the Patriots placed the tag on Thuney, many expected the move ultimately would lead to either a trade or a long-term contract. Although the extension apparently is off the table, it remains possible that New England moves Thuney to a team that develops a need at the guard position.

However, all indications are that Thuney’s situation will not change until next offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images